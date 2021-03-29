Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Reveals Complications from Gunshot as He’s Released from Hospital

Instagram

Ryan Fischer is opening up about complications he suffered after being shot while walking Lady Gaga’s dogs in Los Angeles.

Fischer posted a video of himself on Instagram, showing him getting ready to leave the hospital. He included a lengthy caption and comment, explaining his recovery was going well at first. “In days I had gone from bleeding out on a sidewalk, to overly-active ICU patient (which they were VERY not used to), to just waiting for my lung to heal so I could go home: everything appeared quite straight forward.”

He added, “And so, with the chest tube removed (which I can only equate to an alien baby extraction) and my blood oxygen stable, the journey outside to recover with loved ones began. I was prepared to quietly start a path to healing from the emotional trauma and continue on my way. Life would be back to normal soon enough.”

Fischer said, “Unfortunately, the strange hissing and glugging coming from my chest every time I took a breath begged to differ with that assessment. A doctor visit and x-ray followed, and soon after I was whisked to the same ER where I had been only a week earlier: my lung had collapsed, and air was filling up my chest cavity. Along with accepting the the news that I was about to be readmitted, several nurses and doctors told me how they had been in the room when I came in with my gunshot. How they didn’t think I was going to make it… but to hear them actually say it… I had truly been confronted with my mortality.”

He said his lung collapsed again and again, explaining, “It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn. It could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal.” Eventually he said he had to undergo surgery so doctors could “remove portions of my lung.”

During the ordeal, Ryan discovered “nerve damage I was starting to realize I had in my right shoulder and tricep.”

He ended by saying, “Now that I’m finding my way in the outside world where triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY more than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life, I look back at my exit from the hospital and smile that I continue to approach each day the same way. The journey is hard, it’s assuredly painful, and questionable choices that no longer serve me like wearing skinny jeans are made. But I try. And somewhere within that I find the absurdity and wonder and beauty this life offers us all.”

Fischer was out with Gaga’s pups Gustavo, Koji and Miss Asia just before 10 p.m. in the Hollywood area on February 24 when a white car pulled up. An assailant stole two of the pups, Gustavo and Koji, and shot Fischer.

The singer offered a $500,000 reward and the dogs were returned the next day. TMZ reported that Koji and Gustav were found tied to a pole in an alley by a woman who does not appear to have been involved in the dognapping.

The Mirror UK also reports Gaga was paying for Ryan’s medical expenses. A source told the outlet, “Gaga feels horrendous about what happened to Ryan and wants to make sure he is looked after. She absolutely adores him and is forever indebted to him for his bravery.”