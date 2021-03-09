Lady Gaga Dognapping Gang-Related? All the Latest

Two weeks ago, Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs Koji and Gustav were stolen after her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot by two thieves.

Days later, Gaga’s dogs were returned to a police station by a woman who found them tied to a pole in an alley.

While law enforcement sources theorized the dognapers may have targeted the dogs for being owned by a superstar, a new theory has emerged.

TMZ reports that the dognapping may have been part of a gang initiation. Similar crimes have occurred in Los Angeles recently.

In surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Fischer is seen walking by a home when a white sedan drives up.

After the car stops, two men jump out and tell Fischer to “give it up.”

Fischer attempts to fight back against the abductors before one of them shoots him, causing him to fall to the ground

When Fischer was shot, the dogs were near the dognappers, so they could have easily grabbed them and driven off without firing a gun.

Sources told the outlet that cops advised Gaga to not pay the promised $500,000 reward until they are completely confident that the woman had no involvement. While cops believe the woman wasn’t involved in the dognapping, they are still trying to rule out if she had any involvement afterwards.