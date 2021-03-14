Lo Bosworth Reveals Traumatic Brain Injury: 'I Still Struggle'

Getty Images

"The Hills" star Lo Bosworth is opening up to followers about a severe injury she endured in secret two years ago — one that affects her health and wellness to this day.

In a Saturday Instagram post showing her doing rehab exercises, Bosworth, 34, revealed, "2 years ago in March I suffered a traumatic brain injury I didn’t tell you guys about. I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off it’s hinges and on to my head."

She said her recovery was a trial, noting, "I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long."

The after-effects were devastating, including confusion. "I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in. I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later."

Adding insult to injury, she was later diagnosed with mononucleosis, writing that it left her so exhausted for months that she fell asleep at her work desk.

The Love Wellness CEO told followers one reason she has been so committed to healthy eating for the past year-plus is her desire to get and stay healthy, inspired by her secret struggles. "This post is dedicated to my health and your health - precious and sometimes taken for granted. If you have it, take advantage of it," she wrote, closing with, "All my love."