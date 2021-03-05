New Details About Tiger Woods’ Crash Scene

Getty Images

Over a week ago, Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover crash and rushed to a hospital after being extricated from his SUV.

According to court documents, Woods was found unconscious in the driver’s seat by a local man who walked to the scene after hearing the crash near Rolling Hills Estates, California.

In an affidavit by L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Johann Schloegl, the witness says he attempted to talk to Tiger, but that the golf legend was unresponsive.

Soon after, L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez arrived at the scene and was able to communicate with Tiger, who had regained consciousness.

Last week, Gonzalez opened up about Tiger’s state of mind at the time, telling “Today’s” Craig Melvin, “I don’t think he was aware of how gravely he was injured at the time. It could be a mixture of adrenaline, it could’ve been shock.”

Gonzalez, who arrived just minutes after a 911 call was made, emphasized, “Again it was very quick, the moment that I arrived from the moment that he rolled over, so I don’t know if he had time to fully assess his injuries.”

Gonzalez noted that Woods showed no signs of impairment after the crash. He said, “At the scene, we’re looking for evidence of intoxication like if there’s an odor of an alcoholic beverage or there’s an open container or prescription medication. At this time we didn’t see any evidence of impairment and anything beyond that in terms of the medical toxicology, I wouldn’t be aware at this time.”

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN, “At the hospital, he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself.”

Villanueva also shut down any possibility that Woods could have been under the influence. During a Facebook Live briefing, he stressed that Woods was “not drunk,” stressing, “We can throw that one out.”

Villanueva called it “purely an accident,” but the cause of the crash is still being determined by investigators. He commented, “They're going to do their analysis with all of the physical stuff they have in their possession, whatever they get out of the vehicle. They'll do an estimation of what the speeds were, the different factors. They'll arrive at a conclusion with what the cause of the accident was and that's where it will end. There will be no citations, obviously there's no crime involved. And it will be an issue of insurance."

Following several procedures on his legs, Tiger is now recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which has a renowned orthopedic department, ranked #3 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Just days ago, Woods offered his first words since the crash, tweeting, “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."