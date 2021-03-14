Kids' Choice Awards 2021: 'Wonder Woman,' Bieber, VP Harris & More!

Getty Images

It was that slime of the year again!

The Kids' Choice Awards were handed out Saturday, March 13, with Kenan Thompson hosting.

This marked the ceremony's second consecutive year as a virtual event — and even though everything went off without a hitch, let's hope 2021 is the last year virtual events are the norm!

During the show, kids were able to view all the action via the studio's FanZone screens, and there was a lot to see!

Justin Bieber performed not once, but twice, the cast of "iCarly" reunited, social media sensation Charli D'Amelio got majorly slimed, stars like JoJo Siwa made appearances, and BTS emerged victorious, accepting three orange blimps for fave song ("Dynamite"), music group, and global music star.

"What a surprise! Thank you, Kids' Choice Awards and A.R.M.Y. for giving us all these amazing awards," group member RM said.

Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message of hope during her presentation of the Generation Change blimp. Praising everyone for wearing masks all year long, she said, "Thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible, and for all that you do and will do. From social distancing to remote learning, you’ve been through a lot this year. But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up... You’ve helped out your neighbors. You’ve been role models in your community."

True to form, the ceremony had a quirky category for Favorite Baby, pitting Baby Shark, Baby Yoda and Lil Baby against each other. Spoiler alert: The shark won.

All the rest of the winners:

TV

Favorite Kids' TV Show

Alexa & Katie WINNER

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Series

Raven's Home

Favorite Family TV Show

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things WINNER

Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

America's Got Talent WINNER

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Favorite Animated Series

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants WINNER

Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Female TV Star

Ella Anderson

Millie Bobby Brown WINNER

Candace Cameron Bure

Camila Mendes

Raven-Symoné

Sofia Wylie

Favorite Male TV Star

Iain Armitage

Joshua Bassett

Dylan Gilmer

Caleb McLaughlin

Jace Norman WINNER

Finn Wolfhard

MOVIES:

Favorite Movie

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984 WINNER

Favorite Movie Actress

Millie Bobby Brown WINNER

Gal Gadot

Anne Hathaway

Vanessa Hathaway

Yifei Liu

Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Movie Actor

Jim Carrey

Robert Downey Jr. WINNER

Will Ferrell

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Chris Pine

Adam Sandler

Favorite Animated Movie

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul WINNER

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie

Tina Fey

Jamie Foxx

Anna Kendrick WINNER

Chris Pratt

Ryan Reynolds

Emma Stone

Justin Timberlake

Music:

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande WINNER

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber WINNER

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Favorite Music Collaboration

"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy," Justin Bieber feat. Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Lonely," Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Stuck with U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber WINNER

Favorite Song

"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd

"Cardigan," Taylor Swift

"Dynamite," BTS WINNER

"Tootsie Slide," Drake

"Wonder," Shawn Mendes

"Yummy," Justin Bieber

Favorite Global Music Star

BTS WINNER

Savannah Clarke

David Guetta

Master KG

Taylor Swift

Sebastian Yatra

Social Media:

Favorite Female Social Media Star

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D'Amelio WINNER

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

Favorite Male Social Media Star

James Charles WINNER

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

Sports:

Favorite Female Sports Star

Simone Biles WINNER

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams

Favorite Male Sports Star

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James WINNER

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

Video Games:

Favorite Video Game

Among Us WINNER

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon Go