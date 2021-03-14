Award Shows March 14, 2021
Kids' Choice Awards 2021: 'Wonder Woman,' Bieber, VP Harris & More!
It was that slime of the year again!
The Kids' Choice Awards were handed out Saturday, March 13, with Kenan Thompson hosting.
This marked the ceremony's second consecutive year as a virtual event — and even though everything went off without a hitch, let's hope 2021 is the last year virtual events are the norm!
During the show, kids were able to view all the action via the studio's FanZone screens, and there was a lot to see!
Justin Bieber performed not once, but twice, the cast of "iCarly" reunited, social media sensation Charli D'Amelio got majorly slimed, stars like JoJo Siwa made appearances, and BTS emerged victorious, accepting three orange blimps for fave song ("Dynamite"), music group, and global music star.
"What a surprise! Thank you, Kids' Choice Awards and A.R.M.Y. for giving us all these amazing awards," group member RM said.
Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message of hope during her presentation of the Generation Change blimp. Praising everyone for wearing masks all year long, she said, "Thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible, and for all that you do and will do. From social distancing to remote learning, you’ve been through a lot this year. But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up... You’ve helped out your neighbors. You’ve been role models in your community."
True to form, the ceremony had a quirky category for Favorite Baby, pitting Baby Shark, Baby Yoda and Lil Baby against each other. Spoiler alert: The shark won.
All the rest of the winners:
TV
Favorite Kids' TV Show
Alexa & Katie WINNER
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
Henry Danger
High School Musical: The Series
Raven's Home
Favorite Family TV Show
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Fuller House
The Mandalorian
Stranger Things WINNER
Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
America's Got Talent WINNER
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior Junior
LEGO Masters
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Favorite Animated Series
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
The Loud House
SpongeBob SquarePants WINNER
Teen Titans Go!
Favorite Female TV Star
Ella Anderson
Millie Bobby Brown WINNER
Candace Cameron Bure
Camila Mendes
Raven-Symoné
Sofia Wylie
Favorite Male TV Star
Iain Armitage
Joshua Bassett
Dylan Gilmer
Caleb McLaughlin
Jace Norman WINNER
Finn Wolfhard
MOVIES:
Favorite Movie
Dolittle
Hamilton
Hubie Halloween
Mulan
Sonic the Hedgehog
Wonder Woman 1984 WINNER
Favorite Movie Actress
Millie Bobby Brown WINNER
Gal Gadot
Anne Hathaway
Vanessa Hathaway
Yifei Liu
Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Movie Actor
Jim Carrey
Robert Downey Jr. WINNER
Will Ferrell
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Chris Pine
Adam Sandler
Favorite Animated Movie
Onward
The Croods: A New Age
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Trolls World Tour
Scoob!
Soul WINNER
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie
Tina Fey
Jamie Foxx
Anna Kendrick WINNER
Chris Pratt
Ryan Reynolds
Emma Stone
Justin Timberlake
Music:
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande WINNER
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Drake
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber WINNER
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
Favorite Music Collaboration
"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey
"Holy," Justin Bieber feat. Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
"Lonely," Justin Bieber & benny blanco
"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Stuck with U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber WINNER
Favorite Song
"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd
"Cardigan," Taylor Swift
"Dynamite," BTS WINNER
"Tootsie Slide," Drake
"Wonder," Shawn Mendes
"Yummy," Justin Bieber
Favorite Global Music Star
BTS WINNER
Savannah Clarke
David Guetta
Master KG
Taylor Swift
Sebastian Yatra
Social Media:
Favorite Female Social Media Star
Emma Chamberlain
Charli D'Amelio WINNER
GamerGirl
Addison Rae
JoJo Siwa
Maddie Ziegler
Favorite Male Social Media Star
James Charles WINNER
Jason Derulo
David Dobrik
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan's World
Sports:
Favorite Female Sports Star
Simone Biles WINNER
Alex Morgan
Naomi Osaka
Candace Parker
Megan Rapinoe
Serena Williams
Favorite Male Sports Star
Tom Brady
Stephen Curry
LeBron James WINNER
Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi
Russell Wilson
Video Games:
Favorite Video Game
Among Us WINNER
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fortnite
Minecraft
Pokémon Go
Roblox