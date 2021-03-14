How to Watch the 2021 Grammys and Pre-Show

CBS

The 2021 Grammys are almost here!

This year’s ceremony takes place Sunday, March 14, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fans can also catch the show on Paramount+, the streaming platform that replaced CBS All Access.

Trevor Noah is set to host, and this year’s performers include Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.