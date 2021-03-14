Award Shows March 14, 2021
How to Watch the 2021 Grammys and Pre-Show
CBS
The 2021 Grammys are almost here!
This year’s ceremony takes place Sunday, March 14, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Fans can also catch the show on Paramount+, the streaming platform that replaced CBS All Access.
Trevor Noah is set to host, and this year’s performers include Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.
Fans can also catch the Grammys premiere ceremony online starting at noon PT/3 p.m. ET on Grammy.com and the Grammys YouTube channel. The pre-show will include a red carpet, performances, and many awards.