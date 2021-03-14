Britney Spears Tells Fans: 'I Have Kissed a Girl, and Her Name Is Madonna'

Britney Spears gave fans a special treat by posting an Instagram video Saturday to answer several questions they'd submitted!

Dressed in a lacy, see-through blouse with a bra peeking out underneath, Britney kicks things off by revealing that her dream car is a Bentley. "I've never owned one or driven in one," she admits, "but it's definitely my dream car."

Answering whether she has ever fallen onstage, she recalls a time when, on the Dream Within a Dream tour, she "had rainboots on and there was a rain sequence and I slid across the whole stage and I embarrassed myself in front of thousands of people — and um, pretty embarrassing."

Her favorite Halloween costume, she recalls, was when she went as a fairy.

For the last question — apparently asked by younger followers! — Britney says fans have asked whether she's ever kissed a girl.

Britney playfully says, "Yes, I have kissed a girl — and her name is Madonna." She is referring, of course, to the iconic pop moment when Britney and Christina Aguilera posed as Madonna's brides during a performance of the Queen of Pop's "Hollywood" at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003.

Some fans seemed dissatisfied, noting these were not questions that had been submitted, while others cheered her on, simply asking, "Are you okay?"