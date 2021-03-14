Dan + Shay ‘Beyond Grateful’ for Justin Bieber After Grammys Win

For the third year in a row, Dan + Shay took home the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, this time for their song “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber.

“Extra’s Cheslie Kryst spoke with the duo, sharing her special connection to their song “Speechless,” which was her final walk song when she won Miss USA in 2019.

In response to the tidbit, Dan said, “That’s awesome!” Shay added, “That’s amazing — congrats.”

They haven’t gotten a chance to talk to Justin yet about their win. Shay said, “We’ve been sitting here literally freaking out on our families. They might have tried to call us while we were in here. We got to call him, like, right after… We’re so proud of this. This is crazy — truly, we were not expecting to win this at all.”

Dan emphasized, “It changed our lives… We’re go grateful to have our friend Justin on this song with us… It was a big moment for us… He has such a big, global, worldwide fan base, it exposed our music… We’re grateful to Justin.”

They are celebrating at Dan’s house. Shay pointed out, “My wife is back home with my little boys. His wife is in the next room.”

Dan dished, “We were obviously were on Zoom… It was still just as nerve-racking… You work super hard… You never know how the chips will fall… I could literally hear my heart beating.”

Shay is prepping to travel to Arkansas to celebrate with his dad, who is turning 60 on Monday, after not seeing his family in a long time.

Their music is bringing people together during the pandemic, especially with the “Tequila” TikTok challenge inspired by their song of the same name. Dan showed his appreciation, saying, “It’s incredible, we’re grateful for social media… There’s nothing like being in onstage in a room and connecting with our fans — we’ll get back to that soon enough… We can stay connected, we can hear from the fans directly, one-on-one how the songs are impacting their lives… This new single, ‘Glad You Exist’ has been the best response of any song we have put out.”

The two are getting ready for their tour to start up again in September. Shay said, “There’s a lot of hope right now… We’re gonna make sure, obviously, everyone’s safe first and foremost.”