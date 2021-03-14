Phoebe Bridgers’ Thom Browne Skull Dress Haunts Grammys 2021 Red Carpet

Best New Artist nominee Phoebe Bridgers had a killer look for the 2021 Grammys: a sheer Thom Browne skull dress and Ashley Zhang jewelry.

CBS

Of her look, Phoebe told E! News, “I wear a skeleton costume all the time.”

Bridgers joked that she “basically stole it” after the dress made its runway debut in late 2017.

Phoebe wasn’t the first famous name to wear the dress — model Caroline Trentini rocked the same one for the 2019 Met Gala, which had a “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme.

Bridgers earned four Grammy nominations — Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, and Best Rock Song — but went home empty-handed.

Best New Artist went to Megan Thee Stallion, Best Rock Song went to Brittany Howard, and both Best Rock Performance and Best Alternative Music Album went to Fiona Apple.

Elton John, a huge fan of Bridgers, recently praised her album “Punisher” on his podcast “Rocket Hour.” Along with calling the album “a wonderful record of melancholy” and comparing it to “an old friend,” Elton told Phoebe that he would “hit someone” if she didn’t win at least one award.