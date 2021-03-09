Zac Hanson & Wife Kate Welcome Baby #5

Instagram

It’s a boy for Zac Hanson and his wife Kate!

The Hanson member just announced the news on Instagram, revealing their newborn arrived on Sunday.

“I am a little late, but I celebrated #internationalwomensday the best way I know how. Marveling at the superpower women are uniquely gifted… as well as freaking out over the fact that I am now responsible to help raise another person. Quincy Joseph Thoreau Hanson. Born 3/7/21.”

Back in January, Zac told Us Weekly that they don’t have plans to have more kids, explaining they “feel really fulfilled and complete” with five.

Kate also reflected on how this pregnancy was different, explaining that John, 12, Junia, 10, George, 7, and Mary, 4, were “older… and more excited” this time around.

Zac and Kate’s brood is part of a bigger bunch. His older brother Taylor, 37, and wife Natalie just welcomed their seventh child! Maybellene Alma Joy was born December 7. Forty-year-old Isaac, the third member of Hanson, and his wife Nicole have three kids.

The brothers behind the hit “MMMBop” now have a total of 15 kids!