Zac Hanson & Wife Kate Expecting Baby #5!

The Hansons are one big happy family — with another one on the way!

Zac Hanson, the drummer of the family band, and his wife Kate are expecting their fifth child in March.

The 35-year-old musician shared the news with People, gushing, "We're so happy and thankful for the things 2020 got right, especially this little guy coming in March! 💙 Here's to fresh starts and new beginnings.”

Zac and Kate are already the parents of John Ira Shepherd, 12, Junia Rosa Ruth, 10, George Abraham Walker, 7, and Mary Lucille Diana, 4.

His older brother Taylor, 37, and wife Natalie just welcomed their seventh child! Maybellene Alma Joy was born December 7.

Forty-year-old Isaac, the third member of Hanson, and his wife Nicole have three kids.