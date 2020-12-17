Taylor Hanson & Wife Natalie Welcome Baby #7

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Hanson singer Taylor Hanson is a dad for the seventh time!

More than a week ago, Hanson, 35, and his wife Natalie, 36, welcomed a baby girl, who they named Maybellene Alma Jay Hanson.

On Thursday, Taylor shared a pic of himself holding his little girl. He captioned the Instagram snap, “Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020. 7 is a beautiful number.”

Natalie shared a different pic of their bundle of joy, writing on Instagram, “Maybellene Alma Joy Hanson ✨12.7.20.”

Earlier this month, Natalie revealed they were expecting a girl. Along with a pic of daughters Penny, 15, and Willa, 8, she wrote, “Sisters are so special and these two are getting a new one very soon!"

At the time, Natalie also opened up on how she and Taylor were deciding on a baby name. She told People magazine, “The process of choosing a name can be as unique as the name itself. Sometimes the perfect name is a longtime love just waiting for the chance to be brought to life, other times you need to explore and patiently search out the name that is waiting for you to discover. Sometimes it's a quick, unexpected moment of inspiration where you just know you've stumbled across the perfect name."

“When choosing the names for my children, I tend to gravitate toward names that are unexpected, but translatable," Natalie went on. "I like to find gems that are still undiscovered enough to make people squirm just a little when they first hear it, but in time sound completely obvious. I love a name that reflects both mine and my husband's taste — a little bit name-nerd, a little bit rock 'n' roll!"

In September, the couple announced they were expecting again. Taylor wrote on Instagram, “The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020."