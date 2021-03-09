How Prince Charles Reacted to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Interview Question

Getty Images

Prince Charles is not publicly commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Tuesday, Charles made his first appearance since the interview aired.

While leaving a coronavirus vaccine clinic in London, Charles declined to answer a question by a reporter, who asked, “What did you think of the interview?”

In a video obtained by ITV News, Charles initially stopped for the reporter, but he walked away after hearing the question.

🎥 Prince Charles did not respond when asked about Harry and Meghan’s interview with @Oprah during a visit to a vaccine clinic this morning pic.twitter.com/5AWKMYRo2b — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 9, 2021 @LizzieITV

According to Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer, Prince Charles "laughed off Harry and Meghan’s interview. At the end of a visit to a predominantly Black church in Brent Cross, north west London, today he was asked what he thought of the interview. He chuckled and carried on walking."

A source close to Charles told Vanity Fair that he’s in a “state of despair” after the interview.

In the interview, Harry revealed that there was a rift in their relationship. Along with saying he feels “let down” by his father, Harry told Oprah, “He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. But at the same time, of course I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”