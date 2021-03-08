Piers Morgan: Meghan Markle Has ‘Fired Off a Rocket’ at Royal Family

Getty Images

The day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s headline-making interview with Oprah, DailyMail.com editor-at-large Piers Morgan spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush.

Billy commented, “Wasn't Meghan terrific last night with Oprah?”

The always outspoken Piers replied, “Your words, not mine… I thought she was completely disingenuous, and I also think she's fired off a rocket here at the royal family and the monarchy and the Queen, which once fired is very hard to take back and going to cause damage.”

One of those rockets was the couple’s claim that there were discussions about the color of Archie’s skin before he was born. Harry and Megan did not disclose which royal family member or members brought up the subject.

Piers said, “We should be told who it is. Harry and Meghan made an unbelievably serious allegation against a senior member of the royal family, which is incredibly damaging to the royal family and the monarchy. Let’s have the name. They know who it is, stop smearing everybody associated and give us a name of this person!”

Oprah made it clear on “CBS This Morning” that Harry assured her it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.

Piers added, “They also say that their baby Archie has had a new rule brought in by the royals to prevent him from being a prince because of his skin color. The only person that decided titles in the royal family is the Queen… By making that charge, they’re calling the Queen a racist, and that’s a disgusting slur.”

He went on to say, “This is a complete nonsense chopped up by Meghan Markle to support, in my opinion, this very spurious and unproven charge that Buckingham Palace is full of racists.”