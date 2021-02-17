Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Are Engaged

Getty Images

Socialite Paris Hilton and businessman Carter Reum are taking their relationship to the next level!

Over the most romantic weekend of the year, Carter popped the question to Paris after a year of dating.

While celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island, Reum went down on one knee with a ring designed by Jean Dousset.

Paris told People magazine, “This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter."

Carter added, “I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

On Instagram, Hilton shared photos from the proposal. She wrote, "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with."

The pair celebrated their engagement with Hilton's sister, Nicky Hilton, and Reum's brother, Courtney Reum.

Another source told the outlet, “Paris is so excited, and her friends and family are just thrilled for her. Carter is a great guy and after everything she's been through, the stable kind of love he brings to her life is what she deserves. She's sure he's the one.”

In December, Paris raved about her man on Instagram. She gushed, “You make me feel like I'm in a Disney Fairytale. I love being your Princess! 👸🏼 Never in my wildest dreams could I have ever dreamed up a love so perfect and special! You are truly my dream come true! My dream guy forever and I'm so happy and grateful that I was custom-made for you and you for me.”

The couple were friends for 15 years before things turned romantic.