Paris Hilton Reveals She Is Going Through IVF with BF Carter Reum

Paris Hilton wants to start a family!

She recently opened up to “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast, revealing she is undergoing in vitro fertilization with boyfriend Carter Reum.

The heiress explained, “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like.”

She’s even gotten advice from famous friend Kim Kardashian, who has undergone the procedure in the past.

“I didn’t even know anything about it,” she said, adding, ”I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor. So yeah, we have them all ready to go.”

Paris said she underwent the egg extraction step more than once, explaining, “It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and just always makes me feel like a princess all the time... it wasn’t that bad.”

Hilton is hoping to have a set of twins, a boy and a girl, explaining this was “the only way.” After the twins, she hopes to have one or two more children.

“I’m just really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life,” the 39-year-old said. “Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”

She believes Reum will be “the best dad,” after seeing him with her sister Nicky’s children, Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 3.