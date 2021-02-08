The Weeknd’s Halftime Show: The Hits, the Dancing, That Red Jacket

Getty Images

Last night, The Weeknd owned it during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show!

During his nearly 15-minute set, The Weeknd was joined by a large choir to perform a medley of his hits, including “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” “Earned It,” “Starboy,” and “Save Your Tears.”

The Weeknd ended his performance with his smash hit “Blinding Lights,” in which he was surrounded by dancers who wore bandages on their faces.

Getty Images

A few months ago, The Weeknd wore the bandages on his face during the entirety of the American Music Awards. He recently told Variety, “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.”

The Weeknd poured $7 million of his own money into the show, but he’s also giving back to the Tampa community with generous donations. During a press conference last week, The Weeknd told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “I see that people are struggling and I just want to help. I’ve been in that position myself and I know what that feels like. I never really had money growing up... so giving away isn't hard for me, it's very easy.”

The Weeknd joins the elite company of Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars — among many others — who have performed at the Super Bowl.

Celebs like Dionne Warwick, Keith Urban and Olivia Munn took to social media to praise The Weeknd for his performance.

Keith tweeted, “DAAAAAAAAAAAAMN @theweeknd !!! loooooved the entire field being THE STAGE !”

Getty Images

See more reactions below.

Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021 @dionnewarwick

the weeknd is tom brady level focused 🔥 — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) February 8, 2021 @MarthaHunt

This #SuperBowl halftime show makes me excited to go to concerts again. #TheWeeknd — O M (@oliviamunn) February 8, 2021 @oliviamunn

After The Weeknd's performance, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and The Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.