Clare Crawley Breaks Her Silence on Dale Moss Split

Days after Dale Moss, 32, confirmed their broken engagement, “The Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley, 39, is speaking out!

On Thursday, Crawley wrote on Instagram, “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this. Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

“It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel,” Crawley went on. “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love.”

In his statement on the breakup, Dale said, “I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Before Dale announced the split, a source told “Extra” they had been talking about breaking up for weeks, but were trying to make it work.

A source recently claimed to E! News that Dale broke up with Clare over commitment issues. They said, “Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to."

“They are in different places in life right now,” the source stressed.

Other insiders told the outlet, “Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently. They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them.”

Back in October, Clare recalled meeting Dale for the first time. She told “Extra,” “I’m airing out my pits, I’m like, ‘What is happening here…?’ I’ve never felt anything like that in my life.”