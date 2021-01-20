Clare Crawley Is Reportedly ‘Devastated’ by Dale Moss Breakup

On Tuesday, news broke about Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ split.

While Dale confirmed the split, Clare has not addressed it. A source told E! News, “She's trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated."

According to the source, Dale “broke it off” with Clare over commitment issues. They said, “Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to."

“They are in different places in life right now,” the source stressed.

Despite the breakup, could we see a reconciliation? The insider said, “She wanted this relationship to work and has hopes they can rekindle in the future."

Both of their friends reportedly were “skeptical” about the romance.

In his statement on the breakup, Dale said, “I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Before Dale announced the split, a source told “Extra” they had been talking about breaking up for weeks, but were trying to make it work.

Other insiders told “E! News,” “Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently. They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them.”

Clare last posted a photo with Dale on January 9 as they posed for a romantic shot in La Jolla. She wrote, “Let’s never leave.” He shared a video of them jamming out in the car on January 5.

Back in October, Clare recalled meeting Dale for the first time. She told “Extra,” “I’m airing out my pits, I’m like, ‘What is happening here…?’ I’ve never felt anything like that in my life.”

She went on, “I’ll tell you what, coming hot off six months of being alone in a pandemic, that hug was good, that was a good hug.” Watch the interview!