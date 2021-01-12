Dr. Dre’s Wife Made Shocking Allegations Against Him Days Before He Was Hospitalized

Nicole Young filed shocking claims of abuse against Dr. Dre just days before he suffered a reported brain aneurysm.

DailyMail.com obtained the court docs Nicole filed after Dr. Dre claimed in his paperwork, “At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.”

She responded by detailing alleged verbal, emotional, and physical abuse.

According to DailyMail.com, she states, “Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000 and November 20, 2001… has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000.”

She goes on, “Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016… Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

Young and Dre agree that the police were never called during their marriage, but she recalls “police were called in approximately September 1995, shortly before our marriage, after he slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck.”

She further claimed, “During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times but, as I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.”

Young later stated, “It is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of the abuse inflicted on me.”

After Dre was hospitalized, their legal teams reportedly agreed that the rapper would give Young $2 million in temporary support until they reconvene in April.

The couple wed in 1996 and have two adult children. Young filed for divorce in June, and the couple has a reported $1 billion at stake.