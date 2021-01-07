New Update on Dr. Dre’s Divorce Proceedings

Getty

Dr. Dre is having a rough week.

Days after suffering a brain aneurysm, Dre has agreed to a deal with estranged wife Nicole Young, which would pay her $2 million in temporary spousal support.

According to TMZ, Dre’s $2-million check is what he will pay her until their upcoming divorce hearing in April.

Sources told the site that Dre will continue to fork over the money for Nicole’s living arrangements at her Malibu home as well as her mom’s home in the Pacific Palisades for several months.

As part of the deal, Nicole will have to pay for her own security costs.

Dr. Dre will reportedly sign the deal from his hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

After filing for divorce in July, Nicole demanded $2 million per month in spousal support to maintain her lifestyle as well as $5 million for her legal expenses.

As if his divorce drama and health issues weren’t enough… four men allegedly tried to break into his home while he was recovering at the hospital. TMZ reports security spotted the men and confronted them outside the home. The men took off and security called the police.

Cameras were rolling as the police caught up with the men and they were arrested for attempted burglary. Watch.

After the news broke on his hospitalization, many big names showed their support, including Ice Cube, Missy Elliott and LeBron James.

Ice Cube tweeted, "Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre."

Missy added, "🥺Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body🙏🏾."

LeBron wrote on Instagram, "Praying for you my Brother!! 🙏🏾❤️👑 @drdre."