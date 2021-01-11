Tanya Roberts’ Final Resting Place Revealed

Getty Images

A week after her death, new details have been released about Tanya Roberts’ final resting place.

Roberts’ longtime partner Lance O’Brien told TMZ that she’ll be cremated and her ashes will be spread in the hills behind their home in Laurel Canyon, where he says she regularly hiked with her dogs.

According to O’Brien, Roberts went on four-mile hikes with her two dogs five times a week.

O’Brien has also been planning a memorial service with her family.

Roberts, a glamorous former actress who was one of the stars of TV's "Charlie's Angels," died following a sudden collapse and more than a week on a ventilator in grave condition.

TMZ was the first to report her death on January 3, quoting a rep as saying Roberts — the picture of health — had collapsed at her home in L.A. on Christmas Eve after walking her dog, was put on a ventilator, and never recovered. The following day, Roberts' partner revealed he had thought he was holding her for her last breaths, but that his announcement had been tragically premature — she was still alive, although nonresponsive.

O’Brien texted “Extra’s” Billy Bush on January 5 to confirm her actual death, saying, “She passed last night the doctor called me around 9:30 PM I’ll call them this morning and see what’s next."