Tanya Roberts' Death Report Retracted — Actress Is Alive

Somehow, "Charlie's Angels" and "That '70s Show" actress Tanya Roberts — who was reported as having died Sunday — is still alive!

TMZ is reporting that its initial story Sunday, which was done in cooperation with Roberts' partner Lance O'Brien, has now been retracted.

Roberts collapsed on December 24 after walking her dog and was put on a ventilator at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. According to a statement to TMZ from her partner, Lance O'Brien, he had been allowed to see her briefly only one time due to COVID-19 restrictions. He told TMZ, "As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes. I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time. Tanya had the most beautiful eyes."

Monday, Tanya's rep, "Charlie's Angels" expert and publicist Mike Pingel, told TMZ that O'Brien was called Monday just after 10 a.m. to alert him that the Bond girl was still alive.