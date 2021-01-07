Report: Shia LaBeouf & Margaret Qualley Split

Backgrid

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have reportedly called it quits after a few weeks together.

A source told People magazine, “They broke up on Saturday. They're just in different places in their lives.”

According to the insider, Qualley is “ready to get back to work.” She is about to start filming a movie with Margot Robbie in Canada.

Shia and Margaret were last photographed together in Studio City, California. They appeared to be in good spirits while visiting a friend’s house.

A few weeks ago, romance rumors started swirling after Shia and Margaret were seen packing on the PDA at LAX, where he picked her up.

Once they got to his white pickup, they started making out. At one point, Margaret wrapped her leg around him as they kissed. They kept going once they got inside truck.

Shia and Margaret recently starred in Rainsford’s “Love Me Like You Hate Me” music video. Rainsford is, of course, Margaret’s sister Rainey Qualley. The girls’ parents are Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley. Margaret, who starred in “The Leftovers” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” previously dated Pete Davidson.

Weeks before their split, Andie “keeping an extremely close watch on the situation,” according to Us Weekly.

“If Shia so much as puts a foot out of line, she’ll come down on him like a ton of bricks,” an insider shared.

The source claimed that Margaret was “totally smitten” with Shia, adding, “She trusts he’s not the bad guy people say he is.”

Shia’s ex FKA twigs recently accused him of abuse, sexual battery, and more, in a lawsuit.

The New York Times reported twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles to warn others that “Shia LaBeouf hurts women.”

LaBeouf responded to the paper, stating in an email that “many of these allegations are not true,” but acknowledging that he owes the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

The actor explained he is now in a 12-step program and undergoing therapy. “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism," he wrote, “but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

According to The Times, the lawsuit describes a tumultuous and scary trip FKA and Shia took to the desert in February 2019. The singer also claims Shia knowingly gave her an STD, and accuses him of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

FKA claimed Shia had a quota for how many times he wanted to be kissed and touched each day. She added that he convinced her to stay in L.A. rather than move back to London, where her support system is. Twigs saw it as a means of isolating her.