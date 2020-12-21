Shia LaBeouf Makes Out with Margaret Qualley at LAX After FKA twigs Sexual Battery Lawsuit

MEGA

Shia LaBeouf, 34, and Margaret Qualley, 26, put on a very public display of affection at LAX over the weekend in the wake of FKA twigs’ lawsuit against LaBeouf.

LaBeouf picked up Qualley from the airport. Once they got to his white pickup, they started making out. At one point, Margaret wrapped her leg around him as they kissed. They kept going once they got inside truck.

Shia and Margaret recently starred in Rainsford’s “Love Me Like You Hate Me” music video. Rainsford is, of course, Margaret’s sister Rainey Qualley. The girls’ parents are Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley. Margaret, who starred in “The Leftovers” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” previously dated Pete Davidson.

Earlier this month, twigs, 32, made some serious accusations against Shia claiming abuse, sexual battery, and more.

The New York Times reports twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles to warn others that “Shia LaBeouf hurts women.”

LaBeouf responded to the paper, stating in an email that “many of these allegations are not true,” but acknowledging that he owes the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

The actor explained he is now in a 12-step program and undergoing therapy. “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism," he wrote, “but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

According to The Times, the lawsuit describes a tumultuous and scary trip FKA and Shia took to the desert in February 2019. The singer also claims Shia knowingly gave her an STD, and accuses him of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress.

FKA claimed Shia had a quota for how many times he wanted to be kissed and touched each day. She added that he convinced her to stay in L.A. rather than move back to London, where her support system is. Twigs saw it as a means of isolating her.

Shia told The Times in another email, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Twigs told the paper, “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life. I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”