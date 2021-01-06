Influencer Cheyann Shaw Dead at 28

Instagram

Cheyann Shaw, a fitness guru and influencer, has died. She was 28.

Her family posted the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account, confirming she passed away after a public battle with ovarian cancer.

The post featured a radiant and beautiful photo of Cheyann with the message, “With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that our beautiful girl Cheyann has been called home to heaven.”

“Thank you all for your support and encouragement over the years… If there’s one thing Cheyann taught us is that no matter what battles we face, we can always find a reason to smile through them. 🦋 ✨”



The caption included a quote from her mother Darci Clark that said, “My heart is breaking today, our baby girl lost her long battle with ovarian cancer. She fought until the bitter end. She is a true warrior and survivor. She will be truly missed and will forever be in my heart.”



Cheyann, who was known as a bodybuilder and bikini competitor, was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2016.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.