Celebrity News January 06, 2021
Influencer Cheyann Shaw Dead at 28
Cheyann Shaw, a fitness guru and influencer, has died. She was 28.
Her family posted the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account, confirming she passed away after a public battle with ovarian cancer.
The post featured a radiant and beautiful photo of Cheyann with the message, “With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that our beautiful girl Cheyann has been called home to heaven.”
“Thank you all for your support and encouragement over the years… If there’s one thing Cheyann taught us is that no matter what battles we face, we can always find a reason to smile through them. 🦋 ✨”
The caption included a quote from her mother Darci Clark that said, “My heart is breaking today, our baby girl lost her long battle with ovarian cancer. She fought until the bitter end. She is a true warrior and survivor. She will be truly missed and will forever be in my heart.”
Cheyann, who was known as a bodybuilder and bikini competitor, was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2016.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
She often shared health updates with her 220,000 followers, and had just posted some news on Dec. 23. Along with a photo of herself in the hospital, she wrote, “Hey y’all! It’s been a minute since my last update but things have been going well! I’ve been in and out of the hospital with a liver issue that has been fixed and now I’m on a feeding tube which is totally okay. Your girl needed some help with food lol. I start chemo on Tuesday and should be going home today or tomorrow, just in time for Christmas. Keep the prayers coming and keeping sending all the light. 🦋
#cheystrong.”