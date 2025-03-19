Backgrid

Singer Sia is over her two-year marriage to Daniel Bernard.

TMZ reports Sia filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

Sia listed the date of separation as Tuesday, March 18.

The divorce could get complicated — they share one minor child together, Somersault Wonder Bernard, 11 months.

Sia, also the adoptive mom of two adult sons, is requesting legal and physical custody of Somersault.

Sia managed to keep Somersault's existence a secret until now.

Sia is also asking that spousal support be terminated in the divorce.

It is unknown if Sia and Daniel have a prenup in place.

Sia and Daniel were last spotted together in late February in NYC.

The two tied the knot in December 2022 and celebrated their union with a lavish wedding ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, five months later.