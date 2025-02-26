Getty Images

Olivia Munn stunned on the red carpet as one of TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year honorees.

Munn talked to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. gala, sharing that her look was, “Gaurav Gupta, and it literally came off the Paris runway.”

She has inspired many by speaking out about her breast cancer battle, and shared, “I'm doing good. I'm in a good little stretch right now of good energy and feeling good and getting my medication you know to the right place.”

Olivia also recalled telling her husband John Mulaney she initially didn’t want to share her diagnosis publicly, plus what motivated her to ultimately tell her story.

“When I first got the diagnosis, I told John I don't want to tell anybody,” Munn said. “I was just like, ‘Lock it down. I don't want to say anything to anybody,’ and it's not because I was ashamed or embarrassed or anything like that. It's because I just had this massive mountain in front of me that I had to climb, and I just didn't want to deal with people in my life who would be worried about me… I'm like, ‘Wow, I just can’t deal with phone calls and text messages and people checking in,’ I just had to be able to go forward.”

She went on, “I really had no intention of really talking about it. Just, like, let me just get through this. And then it was after my fourth surgery and it had been a lot in a short time period and I was looking back on photos and I saw a photo of my son and I playing and laughing and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I had breast cancer in that moment,’ and I remember thinking, ‘If I had cancer then and had no idea and I did all the right things, mammogram, ultrasound, genetic testing, like, how many other women are out there in the world just like I was, not knowing that they have cancer?’ And so in that moment I realized like that I had to figure out a way to tell people.”

Olivia added, “Especially about the lifetime risk assessment test, that was my main goal. I want women to know that there is this free online test. It takes minutes, you don't have to sign up with your email, you don't to subscribe to anything, you just go online, you take it, and it'll give you a score. It'll tell you how high your risk is of getting breast cancer in your lifetime… getting that message out was the most important thing for me, and I'm just so, so, so grateful that it was able to get out and spread as far as it did.”

Her message for those who may be nervous to get testing is, “I know it's scary. It's so scary, it can be life-altering to get one phone call, one message, one test. It's really hard and scary, but your future self is depending on the you today to do the right thing and to be proactive.”

The 44-year-old also gushed over her and John’s two kids Malcolm and Méi, saying of her baby girl, “She's like a cinnamon roll. She's the cutest, squishiest thing. I love her so much.”

Olivia said Malcom is an amazing big brother, but having two little ones at once is trying. "I will say, because it's always frustrating to me when I would hear people say, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it's amazing. They're getting along so well,’ I thought… my head was going to explode having two and having a toddler and a newborn. I mean, there was one day where I just broke down crying, a cry I've never cried before — it was so torturous. When you have a toddler and a newborn, the toddler has completely different needs, the newborn is just sitting at home, and then you just feel like you're torn. You feel like you don't even know where your head is.”

Continuing, she said, “But we've moved through that. But there is that time — I mean, for people that don't tell you that — there is a very difficult time when you go from one to two… We're working through it and everyone is, like, so happy and the babies are in love with each other and so we're just, we're really… lucky. I know how lucky I am that we’re able to have two healthy, beautiful babies in the world.