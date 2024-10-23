SKIMS

Olivia Munn is the latest model for SKIMS!

The actress and breast cancer survivor posed for the brand’s new bra campaign and opened up about her health journey.

She wrote in the caption, "In the middle of this latest @SKIMS bra campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending."

She added, "It’s really meaningful to be part of an initiative that supports research and helps countless individuals impacted by breast cancer," explaining that through the end of October, SKIMS will donate 10 percent of U.S. retail sales for each bra to the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization.

In a SKIMS video, she continued, “Someone said this phrase to me and it meant a lot and it really touched me. When it comes to breast cancer they say, ‘Welcome to the worst club with the best members.’”

.@OliviaMunn and SKIMS want the best for everybody’s chest. Inspired by the mom of two’s breast cancer journey, SKIMS has partnered with @SusanGKomen to support breast cancer research and care. Shop to stop breast cancer: https://t.co/iPKUe7edPT pic.twitter.com/z3hmseB0ZP @skims

She added, “When I look at the scars or how my breasts look different or how clothes fit on me differently I just feel a lot of gratitude. The way my body looks is just a representation of how hard I fought.”

In the caption, Munn wrote, “I’m so proud to share my breast cancer journey in @SKIMS’ latest bra campaign. This cause is deeply personal to me, and my hope is to continue inspiring women to prioritize their health and early screenings.”

Munn also spoke out on the “Today” show, explaining, “When SKIMS approached me to do this campaign it was just to do the shapewear and their new leggings and it wasn’t about my scar at all."

Olivia continued, "We were in the middle of the shoot and we were changing an outfit that could see more of my scars and so the makeup artist was touching up my scars and then we got to the double mastectomy scars and they were just really hard to cover up… I was looking in the mirror and I just thought, ‘I’m done being insecure about my scars,’ so I went to the team of SKIMS and I said, ‘What do you think about showing my scars in this campaign?’ and they were so amazing and thoughtful and wonderful and we talked it out and we decided to do it and that is the result of it.”