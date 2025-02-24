‘Daredevil’: Charlie Cox Teases 'Brutal' Event That Changes Matt Murdock Forever (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio sat down with “Extra” to talk “Daredevil: Born Again.”

Cox is back as blind vigilante Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, while D’Onofrio returns as kingpin Wilson Fisk.

The show is debuting on Disney+ after Netflix canceled the original series in 2018 after three seasons.

Vincent spoke about never wavering on the fact that they’d be back, saying, “I don't think we could have done a better show for what we had… I thought [there] must be clever people over there at MCU making these great movies, they obviously recognize something good when they see it. And I figured it's a no-brainer — why wouldn't they have us back?”

Charlie teased that the season kicks off in a “brutal” way! He explained, “At the beginning of this season, there's a very traumatic event, which is going to change Matt Murdock's life… He'll probably never be the same again.”

He added, “I'm still not convinced it's the right thing to do, but we have to come back big and bold, you know, we’ve got to make a statement after all these years away, and what it does do is it's a wonderful catalyst for the rest of the story.”

Charlie also spoke about the intensity of the action.

“We're very fortunate that we have Phil Silvera back, the fight coordinator, to bring his genius back into our show,” he said. “There's some iconic moments. There's a great oner in the first episode that is our trademark, and then there's this fight sequence later on, I think Episode 6 maybe, that mirrors something that's happening over on Wilson Fisk's storyline which is pretty cool, something we haven't done in the past. So, there's a lot to like.”

Plus, Vincent recalled that D23 moment when they found out with the rest of the world that there would be a Season 2!

Vincent shared, “That was completely new news to Charlie and I… It was crazy. But that just goes to show you, people think that they do tell us everything that's happening and we're keeping secrets, but the truth is most of the time, we know as much as them.

Both guys also reflected on what the show and their characters have meant to them.

Charlie said, "At the end of my career, whenever that is, I will undoubtedly look back at this period, however long it lasts — hopefully, I'm still playing this character somehow — but I think I'll look back for sure and it will be a defining moment in my life and career. I'm very grateful that I've been given this opportunity, and I'll cherish it for as long as I can."

Vincent echoed his sentiments, noting, "I just love a good character, and to play, and to invent or reinvent in this case. It's so much fun for me... anytime I can go from one thing to the next in my career and be thrilled by the next thing I'm going to. And this is one of those jobs where I love the story, I love the guy I'm working with, I love the character so much. There's so many things to do with him. This is such a good character to just keep putting in all kinds of different circumstances. I just love it."

He summed it up, "It's definitely one of the most exciting parts I've ever played, and I'm having a thrill doing it."