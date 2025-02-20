Lucien Laviscount on Incredible ‘Emily in Paris’ Journey & New Rom-Com (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lucien Laviscount stole fans’ hearts as Alfie on “Emily in Paris,” and now he’s starring in the new rom-com “This Time Next Year,” based on the beloved New York Times Best Seller by Sophie Cousens.

Lucien, who is continuing on “Emily in Paris" for Season 5, dished with "Extras" Melvin Robert on the hit Netflix show and his new movie.

He shared, "I'm just so blessed to be part of the journey, part of the ride. I was supposed to do two episodes. They kept me around. I wasn't supposed to be there any longer than a couple of episodes.”

He went on, “It's been an incredible journey — the whole writing team, the cast, the crew. We get to shoot in Paris. I'll be honest, the time I spent on the show, man, I'm not Emily in ‘Emily in Paris,’ I work two days a week and I'm in Paris for the rest of it. So, it's been an absolute joy and a treat to be part of something so special to so many people."

In “This Time Next Year,” he plays Quinn Hamilton. He said he wasn’t familiar with the famous book when he was cast.

Laviscount explained, “I read the script and I was like, ‘Yo, this is great.’ It's not just a rom-com, it's so much more than this. I mentioned it to a friend of mine and said, ‘Have you read the book?’ and she died on the phone. She was like, ‘Lucien, whatever you do in life, you you're doing this movie!’ I was like, ‘Okay, okay, okay.’”

He added, “I was in London at the time and I was on a tube, and talk about a sign — I must have passed about two girls sat reading the book and I was like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Speaking about his character, Lucien shared, “Quinn's got these layers to him. He seems on the shell he's got it all together… but deep down, he's kind of dealing with a lot of things that he doesn't give off, and I think that's one thing that really drew me to the character as well. I think that we all put on a show, this exterior that everything's cool, everything's good. No one wants to talk about the real nitty-gritty of life, really.”

He continued, “Then he meets this girl Minnie Cooper and she just unravels him, basically, adding, “It's a story about growth as much as it is about finding that soulmate… What really kind of hits me with this this story in particular is how they have to go and figure their own BS out before they can jump into this together.”

Saying that is something he can relate to, he confided, “For me personally, I’ve got no time to be messing around… and I don't want to be messing anyone else around as well. I think that's the truth of it. I think life's too short. Life's too precious. I think when we're chasing these things and these people, whatever it is, we kind of has a mask on... We're putting our best foot forward and we're also wearing this mask of all the great things we want to be perceived as."

He continued, "I think that's when people kind of get to that person, you reach that level where you can have them conversations, you find the truth in people. So, yeah, the whole chasing and all that other stuff is out the window. I'm like, 'Listen, let's punch it in. Let's punch it in in ink and let's go from there.'"