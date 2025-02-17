Dan Abrams Explores the Mind of Luigi Mangione in New Doc

Getty Images

“Who Is Luigi Mangione?” is a new documentary taking a deep dive on how a brilliant young man from a wealthy family landed behind bars, accused of gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“Extra” spoke with the doc’s executive producer Dan Abrams, who shared, “This is about putting pieces of the puzzle together to figure out who is Luigi Mangione.”

Abrams revealed they did it through interviews with experts.

The doc also analyzes Mangione’s own chilling writings. Dan said, “He is trying to explain, to analyze a situation in a way that most people would disagree with.”

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to murder and terrorism charges.