It was the shocking caught-on-tape murder that captivated the nation and led to a bizarre fascination with an alleged cold-blooded killer.

“TMZ Investigates: Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a Killer” is shedding new light on what may have caused a charismatic young man to snap.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with TMZ’s Harvey Levin about what they uncovered.

Levin commented, “When you look on the surface, you got this guy who is privileged, handsome, smart, and how does somebody like that become an assassin? The answers were not easy. This guy, number one, I think it’s pretty clear there is some mental illness that underlies all of it.”

Mangione appeared to be obsessed with corporate greed, buying 400 copies of Mumbai author Jash Dholani’s “Hit Reverse: New Ideas from Old Books.”

Harvey emphasized, “That obsession ultimately became deadly.”

TMZ's team also tracked down Luigi’s recent travel buddies, who revealed shocking new details about the months before the murder. According to the men, Mangione even visited an “expensive” shooting range in Thailand at the end of March 2024.

Levin said, “In June, he was already using an alias, had a fake ID, so this was a plan that he was working on for a long time.”

Last month, Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania after he was spotted at a McDonald’s. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and terrorism charges.