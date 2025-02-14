Getty Images

“Beautiful Soul” singer Jesse McCartney is going to be a dad!

On Friday, McCartney announced that his wife Katie Peterson is pregnant with their first child.

Along with posting a carousel of pics, including ones of him cradling her baby bump, he wrote on Instagram, “Our lil Valentine 🌹🧸arriving 8/8.”

Last year, Jesse expressed his desire to start a family with Katie.

He told E! News, “That's the path we're traveling down at this moment. To be clear, we're not pregnant. But it's something we've discussed."

“I look at a lot of my close friends now that have kids," Jesse shared, "and there's so many special moments that they have. Eventually, that's something I definitely want to have."

The two got some practice as parents with their dog Bailey. He noted, “The general idea of having to keep something alive is very scary to me. We've done a pretty good job with our dog, but it pales in comparison to the responsibility of taking care of a human child."