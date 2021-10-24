Jesse McCartney & Katie Peterson Are Married

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After nine years of togetherness, Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson got married Saturday in an outdoor ceremony in Carmel, California, Us Weekly reports.

The couple, both 34, took the big step two years after Jesse popped the question at Cut by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

The ceremony and reception took place at the Santa Lucia Preserve.

This is the first marriage for both.

McCartney had previously told Us he planned to sing at the ceremony — but that he wouldn't bust out his big hit "Beautiful Soul." He said, “I love playing ‘Beautiful Soul’ for the fans and on tour, but it might be a little cheesy at my wedding.”