Celebrity News October 24, 2021
Jesse McCartney & Katie Peterson Are Married
After nine years of togetherness, Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson got married Saturday in an outdoor ceremony in Carmel, California, Us Weekly reports.
The couple, both 34, took the big step two years after Jesse popped the question at Cut by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.
The ceremony and reception took place at the Santa Lucia Preserve.
This is the first marriage for both.
McCartney had previously told Us he planned to sing at the ceremony — but that he wouldn't bust out his big hit "Beautiful Soul." He said, “I love playing ‘Beautiful Soul’ for the fans and on tour, but it might be a little cheesy at my wedding.”
Jesse, who was previously linked with Hayden Panettiere, Danielle Panabaker and Katie Cassidy, came to prominence as an actor on "All My Children" and "Summerland," as a member of the platinum-selling boy band Dream Street, and as a solo singer of such hits as "Leavin" and "Better with You," a song about his future wife.