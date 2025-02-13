Getty Images

Lainey Wilson is a bride-to-be!

The country singer just revealed on Instagram that her boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges popped the question.

She shared photos and a video, along with the message, "4x4xU forever ❤️," which is a reference to her song “4x4xU” off her “Whirlwind” album.

In the pics, Hodges proposed at the entryway of a brick building decorated with photos of the couple, candles, and roses. Afterward, they share a sweet kiss to celebrate.

Wilson, who wore wide-legged blue jeans and a long black-and-red coat with a cowboy hat, showed off her new bling.

In one photo, she flashes her ring while Hodges, a former NFL player, holds up a little cowboy hat.

In a video, Lainey walks down the steps and then flashes the ring and says, “Boo!”

Lainey, 32, and Devlin, 28, first started dating in 2021 and went public in 2023. She recently told Bunnie XO for CMT that she hoped marriage was in their future.