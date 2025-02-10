Did Tate McRae Predict the 2025 Super Bowl Score?

Getty Images

A past video of Tate McRae went viral after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl.

That’s because the singer once predicted the Eagles would score a major win with a score of 40 to 22, and that’s just what they did on Sunday.

Tate was talking with Rachel Marie of Q102 Philly radio back in 2023 when she was asked about an upcoming football game.

She asked with a laugh, “This is football, right?”

At first, she threw out, “I think it’s gonna be 70,” before changing her mind. “No, it’s going to be 40 and 22,” she said.

When asked who would win, McRae said, “Obviously, Philly.” Watch the video!

People magazine reports that Tate was most likely predicting a game between the Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.