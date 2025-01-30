Reese Witherspoon & Will Ferrell on If Ron Burgundy Could Join ‘Morning Show’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to dish on their new comedy “You’re Cordially Invited,” in which they play the sister and father of rival brides fighting over the same wedding venue.

Will chatted about a scene in which he had to drop-kick an animatronic alligator, joking he was “very sore and tired” after, saying he “thrashed around the best I could.”

Will’s son Magnus and Reese’s son Deacon both have music featured in the movie, and they spoke about watching their kids find their creative paths.

Ferrell shared of Magnus, “He has something he's so passionate about… That's all we want with our kids. He's just so excited and he also takes it very seriously which that's half of what we do… It’s more hard work than you think.”

Witherspoon added, “It's really fun just watching the new generations of kids find out their creative path too. It's a whole new world like the way you and I established ours. It is completely different.”

Plus, with Will’s “Anchorman” legacy, we had to ask — could Ron Burgundy show up on Reese’s “The Morning Show”?

Ferrell asked, “Would Ron even be allowed?” and Witherspoon pointed out with a laugh, “The first season was getting rid of the Ron Burgundys.”

Going into character, Will said as Ron, “I’m back and I’ve changed my ways.” Reese replied, “Oh, God… that tracks.”