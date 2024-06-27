Getty Images

Gru and his minions are back and better than ever in “Despicable Me 4”!

Steve Carell’s character still has his three adopted daughters, a new wife, Lucy, voiced by Kristen Wiig, and a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal aka Will Ferrell.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi sat down with Steve, Kristen and Will to dish on the movie, as well as about Will’s goal to be People’s Sexiest Man Alive!

Will joked that he’s already started campaigning for the coveted title.

Along with saying that “there’s a lot of talk,” Ferrell joked, “I think I’m the leading candidate… so far.”

Steve and Kristen said they planned to vote for Will, who has “two powerful endorsements” there.

When Mona suggested that Steve throw his name in, too, he responded, “I’m not sexy,” but Kristen said she would disagree.

Will noted, “I would be honored to lose to Steve.”

Kristen suggested that the two guys do it together, and Will asked, “What if we did it together? What if it was the first-ever Co-Sexiest Guys?”

Steve added, “That is our best hope, because if each of us are like a six or seven, put them together, we’re a 12 to 14.”

The two could also compete for Funniest Man Alive, and since one of Will’s funniest roles is Ron Burgundy in “Anchorman,” could we get a third? Steve was in both "Anchorman" movies, while Kristen was in the second one.

Will teased, "Well... I've got some pretty exciting news..." He then laughed, clarifying, "There’s no talk. There's no talk as of yet.”

In “Despicable Me 4,” Will took on a thick French accent and committed to the role, so much so that Steve and Kristen weren’t able to recognize his voice!

Steve admitted, “When I saw it, I thought Will was in this movie and then it dawned on me that he is in this movie.”

Will joked, “Truth be told, I hired a voice actor to go in and do my part. I mean I was there the whole time. I was in the booth.”

Steve quipped, “You were just coaching him.”

Ferrell was a fan of the “Despicable Me” franchise before joining. He said, “In fact when I mentioned the possibility of doing this to my boys who are now 20, 17, and 14, without even knowing the premise, the concept, even the character I was gonna be, they were like, ‘Dad, do it. Don’t even think twice.’”

Steve reminisced on being part of the franchise, saying, “I think it’s 15 or 16 years now since the first one came out, and kids have grown up with it. My kids grew up with it. They’re in their 20s now… This just keeps existing and growing and expanding and the world keeps getting better and the story keeps getting more complex and nuanced. It's so much fun and I'm very proud of it. I'm very proud to be associated with it because the animation and the writers, everyone is painstaking in trying to make it work and be entertaining and fun and even something more.”

While Kristen noted that the everyone loves the movies, Steve pointed out, “It’s a hard thing to hate on. It leads with joy and fun and silliness. There’s certainly a lot of room for that in the world right now.”

In the movie, Steve’s character Gru and his family are living in the suburbs.

According to Steve, it is a stretch to say that Gru is enjoying life there. He said, “It's not something he's used to and he's trying to assimilate into this new community, so he takes on this other persona that's really not too far from his own. He's not a very good actor.”