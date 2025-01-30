Getty Images

Federal prosecutors filed a new superseding indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs on Thursday.

The indictment, which includes two new unnamed female victims, alleges that Combs and his associates used his “power and prestige” to intimidate and lure victims “under the pretense of a romantic relationship” before coercing them to engage in sex acts.

According to the new indictment, Combs would react violently with “multiple” acts of kidnapping when his authority was challenged by employees, witnesses, or other people.

The docs referenced one occasion when Diddy allegedly “dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.”

In December, fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan accused the rap mogul of dangling her over ex Cassie Ventura’s 17th-floor apartment balcony on September 26, 2016.

In the 17-page lawsuit obtained by “Extra,” Bongolan also accused Combs of sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

The new indictment added, “On multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people, as well as hit, dragged, choked, and shoved others.”

The new indictment alleges that Combs ran a criminal organization called Combs Enterprise from 2004 to 2024. The original indictment had said Combs’ criminal activity began in 2008. Members of the organization have been accused of sex trafficking, traveling across state lines to engage in prostitution, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

In response, Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo said in a statement to "Extra", “The latest indictment contains no new offenses. The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”

In a federal indictment from September, Diddy was charged with racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The docs claimed that Diddy “used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, ‘Freak Offs.’”