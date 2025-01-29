ID/Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant Phillip Pines was in tears as he spoke out on Investigation Discovery’s docuseries “The Fall of Diddy” for a special 30-minute interview with Mara S. Campo.

The sit-down comes a month after Pines filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing the rap mogul of sexual battery, sex trafficking, and emotional distress.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing.

In the interview, Pines alleges Diddy forced him to have sex with a woman to prove his loyalty. He said that was the day his “life changed,” and said, “I’ve never really recovered from it.”

Pines, who reportedly worked for Combs from 2019 to 2021, claimed his boss had been drinking all day and pressured him to join a “freak off.”

The assistant recalled, “I took a shot (of alcohol) with them. That was his way of making sure you felt comfortable.”

He continued, “I go back to the office, sit there, get summoned again, take a shot, take a shot. He’s out of his mind. He’s in rare form as we would call it.”

Getting emotional, Pines said, “I remember hearing the words prove your loyalty to me, (your) King.”

Pines said Diddy gave him a shoulder massage “like a coach would give a player.” He said the music mogul “handed me a condom, pushed me to a girl that was on the couch, a guest.”

He said he “froze” and “didn’t know what to do.” Pines wondered, “In the moment it felt like what, is this fun for him? Is this a test for entertainment, does he know he’s doing this? Is he that gone?”

Pines said of the woman on the couch, “She gave me consent, yeah, nodded her head. I performed for a little bit and then I ran out of there as soon as I didn’t see him in my sight anymore.”

As for why he participated, the assistant claimed, “I saw how angry he could get from the simplest thing. I thought to myself if I don’t do this, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

He also feared a “bomb would explode” if he shared what happened.

Now, he feels “remorse,” sharing, “I come from a Christian background, and I lean on those morals heavily.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Campo about the interview, and she said Pines is speaking out now because “he believes Diddy’s a predator. He wants accountability, and he doesn’t someone like this to run unchecked in the future.” Watch.

In response to Pines’ lawsuit, Combs’ attorneys told "Extra," “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

“The Fall of Diddy” featured interviews with people, who claim to be Diddy’s victims, including former Vibe editor in chief Danyel Smith, former Bad Boy Records producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, bodyguard Roger Bonds, and actress/model Kat Pasion.

In response to the documentary, Diddy’s legal team told "Extra" in a statement, "These documentaries are rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr. Combs. The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context. By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations. This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative. As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim. He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction."