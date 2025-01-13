Diddy’s Mom Allegedly Exposed Him to Wild Sex Parties as a Child, Doc Claims

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ inner circle is telling all in Peacock’s documentary “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.”

The doc centers on Sean Combs’ early years, and features exclusive interviews with Diddy’s childhood friends, his former bodyguard, and Al B. Sure!, who speaks out for the first time about the rap mogul’s relationship with Kim Porter.

It also includes never-before seen bizarre footage of Combs’ erratic behavior.

“Extra” spoke with the documentary’s executive producer Ari Mark, who shared, “Behind the mug shot, there’s an upbringing, there’s these catalyst moments. It doesn’t just happen.”

There’s even a bombshell claim in the documentary that Diddy’s mom Janice Combs hosted wild sex parties that her young son witnessed.

Janice has not been accused of any illegal behavior.

When “Extra” reached out for comment on these and other allegations included in the documentary, Diddy’s team denied them all. They said, “This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months. It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind.”

Mark went on, “It’s not so much that his mother’s behavior is so much, you know, unbelievable or that there’s so much salacious detail there, but planting the kernel early in the film, learn about the evolution of Sean Combs, and then realize that these aren’t isolated moments, that these things are connected.”

The documentary will also put some focus on his alleged freak-off parties.

Some insiders claimed that Diddy would use red lights to signal that he was having sex. One man, who chose to remain anonymous, shared in the doc, “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while, and I’ve captured a lot of moments… Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage.”

Sara Rivers, who appeared on Diddy’s “Making the Band,” also took part in the documentary, accusing him of sexually assaulting her during the making of the series.

Ari noted, “I don’t know that she was expecting necessarily to share as much as she did, and I think it kind of almost took her off guard as well.”