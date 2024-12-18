Getty Images

Weeks ago, Sean “Diddy” Combs spent Thanksgiving in prison after his fourth bail attempt was denied.

Now, Combs is now preparing for his first Christmas behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

A source told Us Weekly, “He’s trying to stay positive.”

Referencing his kids — Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Chance, 18, twins D’Lila and Jessie, 17, and Love, 2 — the insider added, “The holidays will be especially hard for the family without their father.”

“The family will be honoring [Diddy] on Christmas,” the source emphasized. “They’re trying to speak to him as much as they can.”

Diddy’s mom Janice Combs has reportedly “been back and forth visiting” her grandkids, who are currently living in Florida with a family friend.

On Christmas, Combs will be given the opportunity to play card games, dominoes, soccer and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, an MDC Brooklyn spokesperson recently told Fox News Digital.

As for what’s on the menu that day, Combs’ dinner meal will include baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a "holiday dessert."