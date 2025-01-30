Will There Be a ‘Diddy List’ of Celebrity Names Released?

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant unleashed bombshells in “The Fall of Diddy” on Max and Discovery, which are still making headlines and possibly shaking up the case.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, who helped break the case against Diddy wide open with the video of his violent assault against Cassie, talks to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about all the latest developments.

As dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Diddy, what about the fate of the A-listers who have been dragged into his sordid story?

Wagmeister said, “Of course there are going to be people who are nervous.”

She later added, “TikTok and the public and everybody… they're so fixated on who is going to be the next celebrity to go down. Is there going to be a ‘Diddy list’? Based on my reporting, it really is overblown.”

Meanwhile, JAY-Z’s legal team is fighting back after he was named in a lawsuit. His team filed new docs claiming his accuser’s lawyer Tony Buzbee never even met with the Jane Doe before filing.

Buzbee, however, told TMZ that he personally interviewed the plaintiff along with four other lawyers.

Elizabeth noted, “JAY-Z, he is defiantly fighting against these claims saying that he is innocent.”