Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant Phil Pines is speaking out for the first time about living through years of debauchery.

In a 30-minute sit-down interview, airing Tuesday night after the two-part finale of Investigation Discovery’s bombshell four part-docuseries “The Fall of Diddy,” Pines goes into detail about what he witnessed for three years while working as a senior executive assistant from 2019-2021.

In a teaser, Pines told journalist Mara S. Campo, “I think my life changed a lot that day, and I’ve never really recovered from it.”

“Extra's" Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Campo, who shared, “He was responsible for Diddy’s day-to-day life, so he can provide information on what that life was like. He goes into detail on extensive drug use.”

“He also provides a lot of information of what we know as freak offs, but what Phil calls ‘Wild King Nights.’ He gives a lot of information about these group sex parties, what the setup for them required, what the cleanup for them was like, which was one of the most disturbing parts,” Campo teased.

In a federal indictment from September, the docs claimed that Diddy “used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, ‘Freak Offs.’”

The indictment also claimed that the sex parties were filmed.

Campo commented, “One of Phil’s key responsibilities was to delete those, he was to scrub any digital video evidence of these events. Why? Because these were the same devices that other people in Diddy’s life were using!”

As for who participated in the parties, Campos said, “He did mention a lot of them were very, very, young, as young as twenty, not underage.”

According to Campo, Pines is speaking out now because “he believes Diddy’s a predator. He wants accountability, and he doesn’t someone like this to run unchecked in the future.”

The sit-down comes a month after Pines filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing the rap mogul of sexual battery, sex trafficking, and emotional distress.

In the 32-page complaint, Pines claimed that he was instructed to supply “red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, astro glide, towels, illegal drugs, and power banger sex machines” in the rooms for the parties.

The docs stated, “On several occasions, [Pines] would receive a request to bring extra baby oil, Astroglide, marijuana, sex toys, Plan B, Cialis, or illegal drugs to the room.”

Following the parties, Pines alleges he was ordered to remove drug paraphernalia, condoms, bodily stains, and sex toys.

In response to Pines’ lawsuit, Combs’ attorneys told People magazine, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

Combs is awaiting a May 2025 trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“The Fall of Diddy” features interviews with people, who claim to be Diddy’s victims, including former Vibe editor in chief Danyel Smith, former Bad Boy Records producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, bodyguard Roger Bonds, and actress/model Kat Pasion.