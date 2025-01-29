Will Ferrell & Reese Witherspoon Joke About His Dyson Airwrap Skills! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell hit up the NYC premiere of their new comedy “You’re Cordially Invited” on Tuesday night.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the two, who joked about Will’s hairstyling skills, which we see in the movie about the father of a bride and the sister of another bride-to-be who discover their destination weddings are double-booked at the resort.

When Mona brought up that she heard Will could curl and blow out hair, Reese quipped, “You should see him with a Dyson Airwrap and a large-barrel curling iron.”

Will commented, “I dream about a Dyson Airwrap.”

As for how Will and Reese kept a straight face while doing “old-fashioned comedy,” Reese said, “I don’t know. It was just so fun to get to play with all these people who were... bringing their best skills, and we worked with the funniest people, so they just make us look funnier. They’re amazing, the whole cast.”

Will added, “It’s one of those films with so many funny people on set, you just wanna hang around and do bits. It made the work easy and go by very quickly.”

Will also dished about working with Reese, saying, “It was a blast from the first table read to the sad last day of filming. We just had a great time and hit the ground running.”