Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern Tease ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3: ‘Incredible’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern hit the 2024 Emmys red carpet where they dished with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour.

When asked about their fashion choices, Witherspoon revealed her black gown with gold floral detailing was by Dior, while her “many carats” necklace was by Bucherer.

Dern was stunning in an off the shoulder black gown with buttons by the “goddess” Gabriela Hearst. Reese took credit saying she told Laura ahead of the Emmys “you look so fabulous in Gabriela Hearst.”

The stars dished on “Big Little Lies” Season 3, and Reese revealed, “We're working on it. It's going to be so incredible we just have to write all the scripts.”

Praising the star-studded cast which also includes other big names like Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, she said, “Working with your friends is such a priority particularly we've done so many things and we all just try to get back to each other because it is such a special show and we have such special friendships.”

The women also opened up about their nominations, with Reese attending with the “The Morning Show” and Laura with “Palm Royale.”

Witherspoon said of “TMS,” “It's so great, it's so nice to be celebrated like this and have the whole cast be able to participate. We had such

a fun season, Season 3 with new writers and just great energy and it was really lovely.”

The cast is now filming Season 4, and she said, “It is so good,” adding, “It is really new, and pushing the edges of what is going on in journalism and AI.”

Laura chatted about “Palm Royale,” saying, “It was so fun and it's been a journey in finding it, developing it as producers and we feel really excited… to be able to see all these amazing artists including goddess Carol Burnette being celebrated here tonight for the show.”