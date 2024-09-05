Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon has moved on from her ex Jim Toth!

On Wednesday, Witherspoon was photographed holding hands with financier Oliver Haarmann while exiting a hotel in NYC in a photo obtained by Page Six.

A source told People magazine that the two are dating, saying, “They’re friends and it’s just casual.”

Just days ago, they kept some distance while arriving at a heliport in the Big Apple with her sons Deacon and Tennessee.

Reese and Oliver have been seen together several times recently, leading to dating rumors.

In July, they first sparked rumors after a dinner date at L’Artusi in the West Village. At the time, a source insisted to People magazine that they were just “friends.”

Another insider noted that Witherspoon “is taking things slow when it comes to dating.”

They added, “She enjoys it but doesn’t want it to be a big focus. She’s busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities.”

In March 2023, Reese and Jim announced their split after nearly 12 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they said, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”