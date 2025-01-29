Getty Images

Less than two years after their split, it looks like Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is engaged.

Baumgartner’s financier boyfriend Josh Connor reportedly popped the question at the beach in Santa Barbara.

A source close to Josh and Christine told People magazine, “It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee.”

The insider added, “They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began. They are both over the moon and excited for their future together.”

Last month, another source opened up about their relationship, saying, “Christine and Josh’s relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation. They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship.”

News broke about Josh and Christine dating in January of 2024. At the time, Christine was photographed dropping Josh off at his home in Montecito, California, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Conor was seen stepping out of the car with a suitcase and a backpack.

Sources told the outlet, “They’re together and they have been for a while. They spent time before Christmas together in Hawaii while Kevin was presumably in Aspen with the kids. They also made a trip to New York together. She hasn’t been doing much to hide what’s going on from her friends.”

Months later, Kevin revealed to GQ that he was “broken” while going through the divorce.

Amid their split, Costner worked on two “Horizon: An American Saga” movies.

Though he says he was dealing with “so much… very serious stuff,” Costner found a “level of victory” with his professional life.

He elaborated, “I’m not going to lose myself. I’ve taken big bites out of life, life’s taken big ones out of me, right? I’m not going to lose myself because I’ve been bruised. I have been, but I’m not going to lose myself.”

Kevin and Christine were married for over 18 years until she filed for divorce in 2023.

“No matter how much my heart’s on the ground, no matter how broken I may be on a daily basis,” Costner emphasized. “I do have a level of responsibility [to those involved in these projects].”

Without detailing the divorce, he noted, “A lot… has happened.”