Chase Stokes Gushes Over Seeing GF Kelsea Ballerini Live Her Dreams (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Lana Condor talked to “Extra” about their new action-thriller “Valiant One,” about a U.S. helicopter that goes down in North Korea, leaving a group of reserve soldiers to find a way out before starting a war.

Chase spoke about getting out of his comfort zone (and shaving those long locks!) after “Outer Banks.”

He told us, “It's a non-traditional war film. It’s very character-driven and I think as an artist you know I want to follow characters and play characters that resonate with me personally because I think the more personal you get the wider it'll reach… after doing 30 episodes of a TV show it felt nice to shave my head and not have the floppy locks and go try something different.”

Lana similarly wanted to prove to herself that she had more to give after her successful “To All the Boys” rom-coms.

She shared, “I had just finished doing three rom-coms and I really wanted to push myself… out of my comfort zone and I wanted to try something that might honestly seem so deeply unexpected to the public but for me I wanted to prove to myself that I have more to give and more sides of myself as an actor that I don't necessarily think I had shown previously.”

Condor and Stokes both come from military families, and they reflected on being humbled to be able to honor those who serve by telling this story.

“I genuinely wanted to do it because we both come from military families,” Lana said, adding of service men and women, “We are so humbled and honored to be in this position where we can honor them and show that real people are put into unbelievable circumstances in real life and fight for us, for our country.”

Condor said it was “top of mind every single day.”

Stokes shared, “I also come from a military family and I have friends who have served and are serving and so I am constantly – outside of just this film – I’m very conscious of the fact that I get to do what I do because the men and women who serve this country protect us and our rights to be able to do things like play pretend for a living so there was a real want to honor everybody across the board who serves this country.”

When asked about the most challenging part of the role, Lana said, “The most difficult part for me was 100 percent getting accustomed to having so much additional weight to carry,” noting they wore chest plates, carried heavy guns and their ruck sacks were full of supplies.

“I think we had maybe like 60, 70 additional pounds of just material on us,” she said, further explaining, “We were actually hiking mountains and running through fields, carrying bodies like all of that was real and that was \ by far the hardest part for me.”

Stokes also talked about “Outer Banks” coming to an end after five seasons.

“I haven't read a single script yet,” he said. “I don't even know when we're going to go back to work but… I'm excited to finish it strong and finish it in the ways that I hope that our audience feels satisfied with and pays off these characters.”

Getty Images

On a personal note, Chase also gushed over how proud he is of GF Kelsea Ballerini, who just kicked off her first arena tour and is a new coach on “The Voice”!

“Her work ethic is unmatched and to do something like ‘The Voice’ which is a huge lift and then to just start doing a 36-stop arena tour on top of that and it's like selling so fast,” he said. “I was looking at everything from Chicago last night, it's insane. I don't know how she does it and somehow she does and she does it with grace and still finds time for real life in between. I think it's just a beautiful thing to see your partner living out her 13-year-old dreams.”

Getty Images

Lana also raved over newlywed life with her hubby Anthony De La Torre.

“It's the best, I love it,” she said of being married. “We've been together for so long, but yeah I got married in October and I am so happy and he is everything to me and I'm just really grateful that I have my dream husband.”